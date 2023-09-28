‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’: Netflix’s Newest Addition – What to Expect

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for $686 million.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar revolves around Henry Sugar.

Henry Sugar will be portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The streaming giant Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for $686 million in September 2021, granting them access to the author's entire literary collection.

The protagonist of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar visits a physician’s office and comes across a medical report about an Indian man who claims to have the ability to see without using his eyes.

Henry, a gambler who has never worked a day in his life, is aware of the potential financial benefits this power may bring.

He studied the meditation technique for three years, eventually developing the capacity to see through playing cards and even foretell the future.

Henry uses his newly discovered skills to enter a casino where, after becoming wealthy, he observes the greed of those around him.

He quickly learns that he no longer enjoys the excitement of having a chance to win and resolves to use his winnings to help others.

Henry decides he wants to create the best orphanages in the world after realizing that throwing money out of his window is against the law.

Henry runs into difficulty with a Las Vegas mafioso who owns a casino while trying to accomplish this because he wants more cash. While discovering the price of his good deeds, Henry must don disguises and travel the globe to hide from them.

Henry Sugar, the avaricious son of a prosperous man, will be portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. After developing a strange talent, Henry Sugar discovers the true value of his money.

Dev Patel (The Green Knight), Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch), Richard Ayoade (Submarine), and Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) co-star with Cumberbatch in unspecified roles.

This new Netflix addition, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, is a must-see. Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his role as Doctor Strange in Marvel’s Avengers, showcases his brilliant acting prowess.

