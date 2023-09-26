Three ANF personnel injured in encounter with smugglers

Three terrorists gunned down in Khyber
RAWALPINDI: Three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) jawans have been injured in an encounter with drug smugglers in Quetta city of Balochsitan province.
ANF Spokesman said a raid was conducted at a hotel near Western Bypass Quetta on a complaint against drug selling by local drug suppliers. He said, the accused used to sell drugs under the guise of a hotel.
During the operation, the accused opened fire on the ANF raiding party and three jawans were injured during the exchange of fire with the accused. A truck driver was also injured in the firing by the accused, he informed.
The accused managed to escape from the scene leaving behind a bag, he said adding, on checking, 4 kg hashish was recovered from the bag.
The spokesman informed that raids were being conducted to net the accused
Earlier, at least three terrorists were shot dead in exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber District.
The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on night 25/26 September 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.
