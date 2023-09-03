Three CTD officials snatch Rs30 mn from businessman in Karachi

KARACHI: A case has been registered against three officials of the Counter Terrorism Department who were found to be involved in a robbery incident in Karachi, Bol News reported.

The CTD officials snatched PKR 30 million from a businessman in a fake raid, said Deputy Inspector General CTD Zulfiqar Larak said.

“The businessman works as a goldsmith who was going from Karachi to Multan. Police officials claimed charges of terror financing and money laundering on him, the DIG CTD said.

He said he had recommended dismissal of the officials, Mazhar, Shoaib and Ahsan.