TikTok Star’s NYC Subway Sketches Land Solo Show

In the bustling depths of New York City’s subway system, amid the chaos of daily commuters, artist Devon Rodriguez has frozen moments in time through breathtaking sketches. While his viral TikTok videos introduced many to his work, today we dive deeper into the journey of this art sensation making waves in New York’s art scene.

Rodriguez’s talent shines not just in the realism of his portraits but in his ability to capture the essence of his subjects, revealing the stories beneath their exteriors. His art bridges the gap between diverse subway riders, connecting them through shared human experiences.

Now, Rodriguez, with a staggering 31 million TikTok followers, has transitioned from the digital realm to the tangible world of New York’s art galleries. His solo exhibition, ‘Underground,’ is captivating visitors at the UTA Artist Space’s pop-up gallery in Chelsea until September 30.

The gallery showcases hyper-realistic paintings that breathe life into New York subway riders’ faces, immersing viewers in the city’s underground soul. Beyond art, Rodriguez’s journey highlights the power of passion and accessibility, emphasizing art’s ability to unite and transform communities, hailing from the South Bronx himself.

