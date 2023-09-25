TikToker Ali Hyderabadi Shares Mehendi Ceremony Snaps

Ali Hyderabadi, a prominent TikTok figure, has transitioned to fame on other social media platforms.

Ali and Zainab Ali’s Nikkah ceremony took place a few months ago.

The couple celebrated their mehndi with traditional yellow attire, dancing and sharing moments with friends and family.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, TikTok has become a successful platform, with many individuals building careers, personal brands, and large followings. These TikTok stars have expanded their audience to various social media platforms.

They’re known for being more open about their personal lives compared to traditional celebrities, which attracts a significant viewership.

Ali Hyderabadi, a prominent TikTok personality, has also gained fame on other social media platforms.

A few months ago, Ali Hyderabadi got married to Zainab Ali in a Nikkah ceremony. Now, their wedding festivities have kicked off. Last night, they celebrated their mehndi with close friends and family.

The couple wore traditional mehndi-yellow attire, danced joyfully, and shared photos and videos with their fans.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110) Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Saud Qasmi Continues to Receive Bollywood Offers Saud Qasmi is a well-known Pakistani actor and producer. He is famous...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.