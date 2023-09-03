TikToker Hareem Shah’s husband goes missing in Karachi

KARACHI: The husband of famous Tiktoker Hareem Shah has reportedly gone missing in Karachi, BOL News reported.

In a statement on social media, Hareem said her husband Bilal Hussain Shah was allegedly abducted after he arrived in Karachi on a flight from London a few days ago.

Hareem and Bilal arrived in London about two months ago after their recent scandal with Sandal Khattak. Hareem said Bilal left London eight days ago and went missing two days after reaching Karachi,

Taking to social media platform X, she requested for her husband’s release as he has no affiliation with any political party.

“Bilal and I were in London and he went to Pakistan for some work. He was illegally kidnapped by some people in plain clothes. We made a complaint to the local police station but nobody had any idea why he had been picked. We have petitioned the court as well. Bilal has been taken away illegally” she added

She requested the law enforcement agencies to help locate her husband. “He has nothing to do with politics or any activism. He has no previous criminal record. We are worried and going through a tough time,” she added.

 


Police officials stated that the FIR was registered at Defence police station on the complaint of Bilal’s mother Shahbzadi Begum, She said her son was abducted on August 27 and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Advocate Munir Ahmed Khan said Bilal Shah was picked up from his house in Defence area. He said an application has been submitted for registration of the case in the Defence Police Station.

The lawyer said he has also filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against Bilal’s disappearance. He said Bilal was taken away on August 27 in a vehicle with an official number plate.

 

