Tom Sandoval Labels Raquel Leviss ‘Thirsty’ & ‘Immature’ Over Instagram Block

Tom Sandoval responded negatively to Raquel Leviss blocking him on Instagram.

Sandoval described Leviss’ action as “thirsty” and “immature.”

Sandoval expressed goodwill towards Leviss, hoping for her well-being.

Tom Sandoval had a rather unkind reaction to Raquel Leviss blocking him on Instagram shortly after he extended birthday wishes to her.

Following his Instagram birthday message to his “friend” and former girlfriend Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval criticized her by calling the act “thirsty” and “immature.” He shared these sentiments while speaking to Extra during the premiere of “Special Forces: The Toughest Test.”

Despite these comments, Sandoval still expressed his well wishes for Leviss, hoping that she is doing well and eventually discovers her own happiness.

Previously, Sandoval had left a comment on Leviss’ recent Instagram Reel, where she was shown spending the day at a flower farm. His comment read, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” In response, Leviss, a former Bravolebrity, posted a screenshot of his blocked account and included a GIF that humorously said, “OK bye!”

Sandoval’s perspective on Leviss has notably evolved since the filming of “Special Forces.” During this time, co-star Nick Viall revealed that Sandoval had brought pictures of Leviss to the set, and Sandoval explained that she had been a significant source of strength for him throughout the ordeal. He felt that they had mutually supported each other during this challenging period.

