Top 10 Pakistani dramas to watch in 2023

Pakistani drama industry has seen significant changes in recent years. Many new actors have emerged, and 2022 brought numerous fresh shows and talents. The best Pakistani dramas have continued to captivate audiences worldwide. This year, there’s been a shift away from conventional love stories, with modern writers and producers focusing on social issues.

Here’s a list of some notable Pakistani dramas

Sang e Mah (2022): This drama delves into tribal families and their struggles in modern-day Pakistan, addressing issues like honor killings, domestic violence, and patriarchy.

Paristan: A lighthearted sitcom featuring Merub and Junaid Khan Niazi, known for their cute on-screen chemistry.

Dil Awais: A story reminiscent of classic Star Plus dramas, highlighting the hardships faced by the main character, Dil Awais.

Mushkil Drama: This drama explores the consequences of an unexpected marriage and the challenges faced by the newlyweds.

Mayi Ri Drama (2023): A drama shedding light on child marriage, focusing on social issues.

Additionally, there’s a list of the top 10 Pakistani dramas from recent years

1. Raqeeb Se: A unique love story involving Nauman Ijaz, Hadiqa Kiani, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz, and Faryal Mehmood.

2. Dunk: A drama addressing harassment cases, featuring Nauman Ijaz, Sana Javed, and Bilal Abbas.

3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat: The third season of a popular drama, starring Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan, and Feroze Khan.

4. Raqs-e-Bismil: A tale of sacrifices in pursuit of true love, with Sarah Khan, Zara Sheikh, and Imran Ashraf.

5. Phaans: A drama exploring dark aspects of relationships and mental abuse, featuring Zara Noor Abbas, Sami Khan, and Yashma Gill.

6. Pehli Si Muhabbat: A love story with Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

7. Safar Tamam Hua: A family drama with a unique portrayal of relationships, starring Rija, Jamal, Sami, and others.

8. Shehnai: A romantic comedy with Affan Waheed and Ramsha Khan.

9. Fitoor: A love story involving Faisal Qureshi, Wahaj, Kiran Haq, and Hiba Bukhari.

10. Qayamat: A story about life choices and their consequences, featuring Ahsan Khan, Neelum Munir, and Amar Khan.

Pakistani dramas are evolving, addressing a variety of social issues and offering a diverse range of stories to engage audiences.