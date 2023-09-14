Torkham border crossing is set to reopen tomorrow

The Torkham border crossing is set to reopen once more, with the decision made for it to resume operations on Friday. According to Customs authorities, commercial activities will recommence at 8 am on Friday, and immigration authorities have announced that passengers can travel to Afghanistan starting at 7 am tomorrow.

The reopening of the border has brought joy to passengers, patients, drivers, and traders.

In response to the Afghan government’s announcement regarding the closure of the Torkham border on September 11, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a reply. The FO emphasized Islamabad’s expectation that Kabul would uphold its territorial integrity and prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching militant attacks in Pakistan.

The Torkham border was shut down on September 6 following a confrontation that resulted in injuries to at least two individuals, including a Frontier Corps (FC) official. Pakistani officials pointed fingers at the other side for initiating the midday clash, which endured for approximately two hours. This incident occurred after Afghan authorities began constructing a checkpoint on their side in an area prohibited for such activity, near the primary border crossing.

Authorities in Pakistan contended that the Afghan side already had a checkpoint, referred to as the Larram Post, in the vicinity. However, they initiated the construction of another post on a small hill without prior discussion with the Pakistani authorities.

A day earlier, a meeting between Pakistani and Afghan border security officials aimed at reaching an agreement for the reopening of the border yielded no conclusive results.

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concerns about the closure of the Torkham gate, characterizing it as inconsistent with the principles of being a “good neighbor.”