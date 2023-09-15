Torkham border crossing reopens today amid 10-day suspension

Torkham border crossing reopens today amid a 10-day suspension.

The dispute originated from the “illegal construction” of a bunker.

Significant number of individuals found themselves stranded on both sides.

The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for all forms of traffic after a 10-day closure due to clashes between border forces, BOL News reported on Friday.

The pedestrian movement has resumed, with a surge of travelers flocking to the immigration section for entry into Afghanistan.

“The clearance of trucks is in process and Afghan citizens are entering Afghanistan after clearance and passing immigration processes,” stated Irshad Khan Mohmamd, assistant commissioner of Khyber district in Pakistan.

The closure occurred on September 6 following a clash between the security forces of both countries, resulting in an injured Frontier Corps soldier.

The dispute originated from the “illegal construction” of a bunker by the interim Afghanistan government on the Pakistani side of the border.

The Torkham border is the busiest crossing for trade and people between Pakistan and Afghanistan, countries that share a porous 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) frontier traversing rugged terrain.

Traders on both sides expressed grievances over significant losses of perishable goods during the border closure. Afghan travelers also faced difficulties in attending crucial hospital appointments or catching flights out of Pakistan.

A customs official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, had anticipated the border’s reopening, stating that it was likely to resume trade activities.

The decision to reopen the border followed a meeting between Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Head of the Pakistan Mission in Kabul, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani. During the meeting, Afghan authorities assured Pakistan that Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities had requested the Afghan side to halt the construction, citing it as a violation of international law. However, the Afghan authorities did not comply, leading to escalating tensions and the subsequent closure.

In the midst of the border dispute, a significant number of individuals found themselves stranded on both sides, including travelers, patients, women, children, and trucks loaded with goods.

This situation prompted the precautionary closure of hundreds of government and private offices.

