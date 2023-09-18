Tragic Plane Crash in Brazil’s Amazonas State

Fourteen lives lost, including 12 passengers and 2 crew members.

The accident occurred in Barcelos province, 400km from Manaus.

Governor Wilson Lima expressed condolences.

Advertisement

A tragic incident occurred in Brazil’s northern Amazonas state as a small jet crashed, resulting in the loss of fourteen lives, according to a statement by the state’s governor. The unfortunate event unfolded in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 kilometers away from Manaus, the state capital.

Governor Wilson Lima expressed his profound condolences for the 12 passengers and two crew members who perished in the Barcelos plane crash on a platform reminiscent of Twitter, now known as X. In a subsequent interview, Governor Lima disclosed that the victims were Brazilian tourists and that the bodies had been recovered from the crash site.

Lima further explained that the region had been experiencing heavy rainfall, potentially contributing to the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that an error may have occurred during the aircraft’s approach and landing. The Manaus Aerotaxi airline acknowledged the occurrence of the accident and assured the public that they were actively engaged in investigating the incident.

The Brazilian Air Force has also stepped in, deploying investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the underlying causes of the crash. This unfortunate incident has cast a somber shadow over the region, prompting a thorough examination to uncover the details surrounding this devastating event.

Also Read Cargo ships reach Ukrainian port to load wheat, despite Russian threats Two cargo ships have arrived at the Ukrainian port. This is the...