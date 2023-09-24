Trains collide near Ferozwala Qila Sattar Shah

The training journey towards Lahore took a number of passengers.

The incident happened due to not changing lanes.

So far, 20 people have been injured, of whom five are serious.

Ferozwala: A train going from Ferozwala nea Qila Sattar Shah Mianwali to Lahore collided with a freight car standing on the track, due to which many injuries were reported on September 24, 2023.

Unfortunately, according to the police station in the region, the Ferozwala accident happened due to not changing lanes.

Saddeningly, 20 people were injured in the Ferozwala accident, while five were seriously injured and shifted to the DHQ hospital for further treatment.

Moreover, the movement of trains has been suspended, and the rescue operation is ongoing for further recovery.

However, Ferozwala Mianwali and Faisalabad train line services have been canceled for traffic, ensuring further casualties.

