Trawler’s effort to release stranded cruise ship in Greenland fails.

The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation.

The sizeable trawler attempted to tow the cruise ship to freedom.

Advertisement

Denmark’s armed forces reported on Wednesday that efforts by a fish trawler to free a luxury cruise ship, which had run aground in a remote area of Greenland two days ago, have been unsuccessful.

As a result, the vessel, known as the Ocean Explorer, remains stuck in mud and silt within Alpefjord National Park, located approximately 1,400 km (870 miles) northeast of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, according to the Danish military’s Joint Arctic Command (JAC).

During Wednesday’s high tide, the sizeable trawler attempted to tow the cruise ship to freedom but was unable to do so, as confirmed by the JAC in a statement.

Danish armed forces personnel, stationed in Greenland, conducted an inspection of the Ocean Explorer and communicated with those on board, ultimately concluding that all were in good condition.

The JAC stated, “The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but under the circumstances the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is doing well.”

The Danish navy’s Knud Rasmussen patrol vessel is anticipated to arrive at the Alpefjord location on Friday afternoon, according to the JAC.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the JAC mentioned, “If everything goes well, they will help the ship get out of this emergency that they’re in at this moment. But it depends on how everything looks when they arrive on Friday, so we need to see how it goes.”

Aurora Expeditions, the Australian cruise operator, assured earlier that passengers and crew on board the Ocean Explorer remained safe.

They stated, “There is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel, or the surrounding environment.” Photos shared by the Danish military depicted the Ocean Explorer positioned upright in tranquil waters under the sunlight.

Greenland, a semi-sovereign territory of Denmark in the North Atlantic Ocean with a population of just 57,000, lures tourists with its rugged terrain and expansive ice cap covering a significant portion of the island.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Taiwan criticizes Elon Musk for recent comments about China Taiwan criticizes Elon Musk for recent comments about China. Taiwan's foreign minister...