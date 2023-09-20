A tremor of magnitude 6.0 occurs near Geraldine, New Zealand.

Tremor was initially reported as a 5.6 magnitude.

There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage so far.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday. The seismic event occurred at 09:14 am (2114 GMT) and was initially reported as a 5.6 magnitude quake by the US Geological Survey, later revised to 6.0 by New Zealand’s GeoNet monitoring service.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage so far.

The earthquake had a shallow depth, originating near Geraldine, with a focal depth of 11 km (7 miles). Rebecca Chapman, who was at Cafe Verde in Geraldine at the time, shared her experience, noting that although nothing broke, the lights were shaking.

Some patrons, including someone who had experienced the devastating Christchurch earthquake in February 2011, were understandably distressed.

Sarah Hussey, a local farmer near the epicenter, described the earthquake as more powerful than previous ones she had encountered. She initially mistook it for thunder but noted that there was no damage, although her house briefly lifted.

Scott Shannon, deputy mayor of Timaru, located near the epicenter, reported that there were no immediate damage reports. However, ongoing checks were underway to ensure the safety of structures in the area.

This earthquake is significant as it is the largest recorded in New Zealand this year. It occurred relatively close to the site of the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake in 2011, which caused extensive damage in Christchurch and claimed numerous lives.

New Zealand, situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to seismic and volcanic activities due to the collision of tectonic plates.

The region remains vigilant in its preparedness and response to such events, prioritizing the safety of its residents and the mitigation of potential risks.

