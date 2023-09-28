‘Tube Girl’ started the TikTok dancing on London Underground

A video maker known as Tube Girl is the lady who started this craze.

A new TikTok viral fad involves dancing while riding the London Underground, often known as the Tube. Sabrina Bahsoon, a 22-year-old video maker known as Tube Girl, is the lady who launched this craze.

“It’s like we are socially wired to not interact with each other and care so much about what other people think,” Bahsoon stated. Bahsoon felt she needed to get comfortable with how she would be seen if she wanted to pursue a career in the arts. That’s when she decided to create a “music video-esque” TikTok.

Bahsoon first tested it on the bus, but it didn’t work very well. She then tried it on the subway system. She uploaded her debut “Tube Girl” video to the 2011 hit Where Dem Girls in August. Bahsoon has posted videos of herself dancing on the Tube to Instagram, which have received millions of views.

Check out the responses below:

"What happens when she stops filming does she just sit back down?" an Instagram user commented. "Latest cringe trend," said another. "Imagine the loud awkward silence from everybody after she stops filming," wrote a third. "I just wanted to go home quietly after a hard day of computer work," another user posted.

