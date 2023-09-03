Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to announce the completion of her Master’s degree from the University of London. In an Instagram video, she provided a glimpse of her dissertation titled “MA Creative and Life Writing” and showcased her university and library.

Khanna also penned a heartfelt caption accompanying the video, where she reflected on the challenges she faced during her educational journey. She concluded her post by emphasizing that age should not limit one’s pursuit of knowledge.

Take a look at the post below:

Husband Akshay Kumar showed his support by sharing Khanna’s post on his Instagram stories, expressing his pride and playfully questioning when she would return home. He wrote, “Mastered it and how! So so proud of you Tina. Now the most important question is, when are you coming back home?”

Since its Instagram debut a day ago, Twinkle Khanna’s video has garnered numerous likes and comments, with several celebrities also congratulating her on this educational achievement.

“Wow that’s so amazing. Well done,” commented Soni Razdan. Tahira Kashyap wrote,”So damn cool.” Shefali Shah wrote, “Supergirl.” Archana Puran Singh also congratulated Twinkle Khanna in the comments section. Several others reacted with fire and heart emojis.

