Two-year-old girl, father killed in Karachi firing

A man and his minor daughter were killed in Karachi firing.

KARACHI: A young man and his two-year-old daughter were killed after a firing incident near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi area of Karachi, BOL News reported.

Police officials said that Tahir, aged 26, was taking his minor daughter Anam on a motorcycle when they were seriously injured in a firing incident. Rescue officials said both father and daughter succumbed to their injuries.

Police said more than eight shells of 30-bore bullets have been recovered from the site of the incident. The motorcycle which the father and daughter were riding has also been recovered.

Police officials are conducting an investigation to find out if it was a snatching incident or a targeted killing. Inspector General Police Sindh has sought details of the incident from Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori took notice of the incident and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi. He said the criminals involved in this incident should be arrested as soon as possible.

A day earlier, a suspected street criminal was gunned down after police opened fire in Korangi. The alleged police encounter occurred near Nauman Mosque in Gulzar Colony where the suspect was shot dead.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar said armed robbers opened fire at police in Korangi Industrial Area. The police officer said a criminal was killed by retaliatory firing while his accomplice escaped.

Police added that two criminals were intercepted near Bilal Colony. As soon as the robbers saw the police, they started firing heavily. As a result, a criminal was killed in retaliatory firing while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police said a stolen mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the criminal. He was identified as Shani alias Kana. Police shifted his body to hospital for legal proceedings while his criminal record was being obtained.

