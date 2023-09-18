Ukraine pushes back Russian forces, reclaims key villages in east

Ukraine reports advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The gains position Ukraine to potentially regain control of Bakhmut.

They have reclaimed a total of over 260 square kilometers in the south.

Ukraine has reported further advances in its military counteroffensive against Russian forces, reclaiming territory in the east and making progress in the south.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Ukrainian forces have recaptured two square kilometers of land around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which had been under Russian control since May. They also regained two villages, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, on the southern flank of the city.

These territorial gains position Ukraine to potentially regain control of Bakhmut, as both cities are strategically located on higher ground. In total, Ukrainian forces have liberated 51 square kilometers near Bakhmut since the counteroffensive began.

Further south in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops have been successful in holding back a Russian offensive toward the towns of Avdiivka and Maryinka.

Ukraine is also pushing southward towards the Sea of Azov, aiming to split Russian forces. They have retaken 5.2 square kilometers in the past week, totaling over 260 square kilometers in the south during the counteroffensive.

Throughout their three-month counteroffensive, Ukraine has reported gradual progress against entrenched Russian positions, reclaiming several villages but not yet capturing major settlements.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have dismissed Western critics who argue that the offensive is too slow and plagued by strategic errors.

It’s important to note that these reports have not been independently verified, and Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advances.

