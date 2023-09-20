UN Chief Calls for Global Reforms at General Assembly

Focus on UN Security Council and financial system reforms.

Developing nations critical of West’s Ukraine-Russia focus.

Guterres says institutions need to adapt to new challenges.

Advertisement

As the United Nations General Assembly commenced its session, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not mince words, urging participating nations to undertake significant changes in multilateral institutions. His call encompassed reforms within the UN Security Council and a broader restructuring of global financial systems. Guterres emphasized that the current state of the world necessitated a profound response from the international community.

While notable leaders like US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky primarily addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this singular focus drew criticism from developing nations. Many believe that the attention dedicated to the Ukraine-Russia war has diverted Western nations from addressing other pressing global issues.

Guterres set a somber tone for the General Assembly by highlighting recent catastrophic events, such as devastating floods in Derna, Libya, which claimed numerous lives. He pointed out that while the world had undergone significant changes, international institutions had not adapted accordingly. He stressed that institutions must evolve to address current challenges effectively and avoid becoming part of the problem.

The UN secretary-general called on world leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to confront the deepening climate crisis, escalating conflicts, disruptive technological advancements, and a global cost-of-living crisis contributing to hunger and poverty worldwide.

In his speech, President Joe Biden concentrated on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing the importance of upholding the core principles of the UN Charter. He cautioned against appeasing aggressors and questioned the security of member states if these principles were abandoned. He stressed the need to stand against aggression and to support Ukraine in the face of Russian invaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, donning military attire, also addressed the UN General Assembly, calling for concerted efforts to push back Russian forces in Ukraine. He underscored that resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict was essential to refocusing the world’s attention on addressing critical global challenges.

Advertisement

Also Read Forging a Defense Pact: US-Saudi Talks Aim is to encourage Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Treaty...