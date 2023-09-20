UNDP continues its efforts to break HIV/AIDS Stigma

Media professionals participated in training workshop.

Experts spoke about scope, spread, and success about HIV.

Experts stressed how media can actively address stigma in society.

KARACHI: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a two-day interactive workshop and consultation session to sensitize media professionals about HIV/AIDS.

Following successful workshops in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore, the latest two-day sensitization workshop in Karachi sought to connect with and empower the media professionals, predominantly covering health issues, with the tools to tackle misconceptions, report ethically, and create a more empathetic narrative about HIV/AIDS-affected communities in Pakistan.

Media professionals from various print, electronic, and digital outlets actively participated in the training workshop, vigorously interacting with the trainers and speakers on issues about HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at the inauguration of the activity, Dr. Sikandar Memon, Manager CDC HIV, Communicable Disease Control Center, spoke about the scope, spread, and success of the AIDS Control Program in Sindh. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and strongly underlined the importance of collaborative efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.

Waheed Ahmed Khalfe, a seasoned journalist with extensive experience in national media, shared his insights on the issue of HIV in Pakistan. He highlighted the historical context and challenges associated with HIV in the country and stressed how the media can actively address the stigma in society.

He said that by presenting accurate and compassionate stories, journalists can contribute significantly to changing public perceptions and reducing discrimination against HIV/AIDS-affected communities in Pakistan.

Ms. Sheher Bano, a distinguished journalist and senior trainer, led a profound session on building empathy towards HIV/AIDS-affected communities.

She highlighted, “Empathy is the key to dismantling stereotypes. We must understand that individuals living with HIV/AIDS are living, breathing human beings, and our support could help them live normal, healthy, and productive lives.”

Ghulam Mustafa Buledi, senior journalist and an expert in media-related ethical reporting and behavior change communication issues, took the lead on the second day. He emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical standards while reporting sensitive health issues like HIV/AIDS.

Summayyah Rasheed provided an overview of the project’s objectives and activities. “Our goal is to reshape the narrative around HIV/AIDS, and this workshop is a significant part of that effort,” she explained.

Dr. Umar Riaz, Program Specialist, said that media professionals play a pivotal role in dispelling myths, reducing stigma, and fostering a more inclusive society for individuals with HIV/AIDS. He said that collaboration with the media is critical in shaping the lives of the HIV/AIDS-affected communities toward a brighter, stigma-free future in Pakistan.

Mubashir Akram facilitated engaging training and dialogue sessions throughout the workshop.