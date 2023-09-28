United 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan and specs

United, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has unveiled its much-anticipated 2024 model of the popular 70cc bike in Pakistan. Enthusiastic riders and loyal United bike users are in for a treat, as the company has introduced several exciting new features in this latest edition.

United 70 2024 Features and Specifications

Under the hood, the United 70 2024 boasts an air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 78 cc. The trusty 4-speed transmission and kick-start system remain intact. With an 8.5-liter fuel tank and an engine oil capacity of 0.7L, the bike retains its classic performance attributes.

Exciting Upgrades

However, the real buzz surrounds the enhancements in its features. The 2024 model sports a modern sticker design, an attractive speedometer layout, enhanced chrome work, a seat upgrade, taillight changes, improved control cables, superior paint quality, and quality rubber parts. Additionally, the front and rear shocks have seen improvements to enhance overall riding comfort.

Impressive bike specifications

In terms of specifications, the bike comes equipped with drum mechanical brakes at the front and rear, ensuring reliable stopping power. Its 12-volt battery and 78 cc engine offer a compression ratio of 8.1:1.

The United 70 2024 promises a fuel average of approximately 50 km/l, though actual mileage may vary based on individual riding habits and maintenance practices.

United 70 2024 price in Pakistan

As for the price, the United 70 2024 is competitively priced at PKR 109,500 in Pakistan, excluding registration fees. For precise pricing details and to experience this exciting new model in person, it’s advisable to visit your nearest United dealership.

