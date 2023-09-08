Unlocking App Discoveries: Google’s Exciting Play Store Video Series

Initially available to select U.S. users on the Play Store homepage.

Google has recently unveiled a fresh video series titled “The Play Report” aimed at improving app discovery on its Play Store platform. Initially, Google plans to showcase these videos on the Play Store’s home page, but the rollout will be limited to select users within the United States. For others, the videos will be accessible through Google Play’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

While not explicitly stated, a GIF shared in the blog post implies that these videos will be in the YouTube Shorts format. Alongside the video content, users will also find a convenient install icon for the app discussed in the video. It’s worth noting that the Play Store already permits developers to link YouTube videos as part of their app’s media assets, which are displayed on the app’s listing page. However, it remains uncertain whether Google intends to extend support for short videos on the Play Store to include creators or developers beyond this particular program. The company has not clarified whether it will curate the apps or if creators will make the selections.

Google has already witnessed significant success with YouTube Shorts. In its Q3 2023 earnings call held in July, the company reported that over 2 billion logged-in monthly users were actively engaging with Shorts. The Play Store serves as another platform for Google to leverage the short video format, further enhancing the app discovery experience for users.