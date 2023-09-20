US mulling Saudi-American defence pact to those with Japan & South Korea

According to officials from the Biden Administration, the United States and Saudi Arabia are currently exploring the specifics of a mutual defense treaty.

This initiative is part of Washington’s efforts to encourage both Riyadh and Tel Aviv to normalize their relations, as reported on Tuesday.

The terms of this proposed pact would commit the United States and Saudi Arabia to provide military support to each other in the event of an attack on either country’s territory or Saudi soil.

Recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have prompted Saudi Arabia and the UAE to seek a mutual defense agreement with the United States, akin to those in place with Japan or South Korea.

Officials have revealed that Saudi Arabia views the potential defense accord as a crucial component of its ongoing discussions with the Biden administration regarding Israel.

Furthermore, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has advocated for the development of a civilian nuclear project in the country, seeking US assistance for this endeavor.

The UN General Assembly, which commenced in New York City, gathered leaders from more than 140 countries for a week of meetings and speeches.

During his address, President Biden discussed the advantages of normalizing relations with Israel, as reported by Middle East Eye. He is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the week.

While the United States currently deploys troops in Japan and South Korea under similar defense treaties, it remains unclear whether the Biden administration would send additional troops to Saudi Arabia.

This would be a reversal of the US policy of withdrawing Patriot missile batteries from the kingdom in 2021. Currently, there are fewer than 2,700 US troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.

For a defense pact to be approved, it would require a two-thirds majority vote in the US Senate, which is considered a challenging endeavor.

In the midst of these discussions, Saudi Arabia has underscored that any normalization with Israel would necessitate concessions for Palestinians, assistance with a nuclear program, and the establishment of a mutual defense agreement.

While Saudi Arabia has offered to normalize ties with Israel since 2002 under the Arab Peace Plan, its stance on the matter may be shifting, according to analysts and those familiar with the Biden administration’s position.

