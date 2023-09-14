USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by 86 paisa to Rs297.96 in interbank Sept 14

USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by 86 paisa to Rs297.96 in interbank Sept 14

Articles
Advertisement
USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by 86 paisa to Rs297.96 in interbank Sept 14

USD to PKR rate down by 8686 paisa to Rs297.96 in interbank

Advertisement

KARACHI: The US dollar rate in Pakistan went cheaper against Pakistani rupee by 86 paisa to Rs297.96 in the interbank on Thursday.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the rupee closed at 301 and 298, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rates are still more or less equal to the rupee’s value in the inter-bank market, a rare occurrence for the local currency that has seen a volatile ride in the past few weeks.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 297 against US dollar.

Being under a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the exchange rate gap between the inter-bank and open markets – called the premium by the IMF in its country report on Pakistan published after the SBA’s approval by the Executive Board – needs to be a maximum of 1.25%

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story