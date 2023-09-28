Vicky Kaushal & Family Make Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday A Memorable Affair

Today Sunny Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday.

In a video, Sunny is seen cutting his birthday cake with his family.

Notably, Katrina Kaif could not be found at the party in the video.

Since making a name for himself in the Bollywood industry, Sunny Kaushal has captured the hearts of the viewers. Notably, he is the brother of Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Bollywood actor, and it seems that the two have a close sibling relationship. In a video that has surfaced, Sunny Kaushal, who turns 34 today, is seen cutting his birthday cake while his brother Vicky Kaushal cheering and enjoying the occasion.

Notably, Katrina Kaif could not be found at the party in the video.

Have a look at the video below:

Shiddat, a sad love story starring Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty, was Sunny Kaushal’s previous film appearance. The second half of the movie, in which Sunny and Wamiqa Gabbi will appear, was just recently confirmed by the producers.

Notably, while being a sequel to the first part of Shiddat, a piece of insider information revealed earlier that the second season will not be connected to the first part of the film. Additionally, Shiddat 2 will invent a brand-new story with a distinct impassioned story in a similar setting. The second installment of the movie will be presented in theaters, unlike the first installment, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. Notably, Sunny Kaushal is also fired up to enter the music business with his debut song, Jhandey, which he wrote and sang.

