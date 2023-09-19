Vicky Kaushal Says Katrina Kaif Is His “Biggest Critic”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s public appearances have endeared them to fans.

Vicky described Katrina as his most honest critic.

The couple enjoys discussing work together.

Vicky Kaushal, the actor honored with the National award, and Katrina Kaif, a Bollywood superstar, tied the knot in December 2021 following a couple of years of dating. Despite not having appeared together on the silver screen, Katrina and Vicky have become one of the most well-known celebrity couples in the Hindi film industry. Their subtle displays of affection on social media and occasional public outings have consistently endeared them to their fans. In a recent interview, the accomplished actor referred to his beloved wife as his harshest critic.

The actor from “The Great Indian Family” opened up about his relationship with his superstar wife, describing her as a ‘straight shooter’ who never holds back her opinions. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed, “Katrina is my biggest critic; she is the most brutally honest. My parents also provide me with honest feedback about what was good or bad, but they typically start with a gentle approach, like ‘See, everything was nice, but…'”

“But my wife is forthright. Katrina is a straight shooter. Even if it’s good, she expresses herself directly, and if she doesn’t like something, she is equally candid about it,” added the proud husband, acknowledging that it’s his wife who helps him stay grounded. Interestingly, during his interview with India Today.in, the “Sardar Udham” actor mentioned that he enjoys discussing work with Katrina Kaif. Nevertheless, both Vicky Kaushal and the actress from “Tiger 3” have always made sure that their script conversations remain ‘informal’ and don’t become too serious. The National award-winning actor stated, “We do discuss, but it’s not a very formal process. We casually chat about scripts or discuss how the shoot went. Our work-related conversations remain in that vein. We don’t want our home to feel like an office by delving too deeply into work.”

However, it’s worth noting that the much-adored celebrity couple has yet to sign their first film together. Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are eagerly anticipating their collaboration in a movie in the near future.

