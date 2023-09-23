Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Share Good News With Fans

Vikrant Massey appeared in notable films like “Dil Dhadakne Do” and “Chhapaak.”

Vikrant and his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur, happily announced their pregnancy.

The couple’s announcement follows recent reports of their impending parenthood.

Vikrant Massey, a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, has made a remarkable journey from his beginnings in television to becoming a well-known actor in the film industry. His portfolio includes notable films such as “Dil Dhadakne Do,” “Half Girlfriend,” and “Chhapaak.” In his personal life, Vikrant is happily married to actress Sheetal Thakur. The couple, while enjoying marital bliss, is now eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.

On September 24, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur took to social media to joyfully announce their pregnancy. They shared a heartwarming post on their respective Instagram handles. Alongside their wedding picture, the text read, “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.” The message was complemented by a creative illustration featuring safety pins, symbolizing the good news. The artwork depicted a bloated safety pin with a smaller one inside, signifying Sheetal’s pregnancy. The caption for the post read, “New Beginnings (followed by a dizzy emoji).”

This announcement comes after recent reports about their impending parenthood. In an earlier interview with India Today, Vikrant expressed his contentment with married life, stating, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different, but I married my best friend and couldn’t have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good, and God has been very kind.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015, and nearly seven years later, they exchanged vows in an intimate traditional wedding in February 2022. The couple shared delightful pictures from their dreamy wedding to announce the news.

Currently, Vikrant has an exciting lineup of projects. He will feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail,” Taapsee Pannu’s “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba,” and Devang Bhavsar’s “Blackout” alongside Mouni Roy. Additionally, there is an exclusive report from Pinkvilla about his upcoming role in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury, opposite Raashii Khanna.

