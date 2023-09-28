Viral: Push-up video of men in the Metro goes viral

A man challenged another commuter to perform push-up variations.

Man performed 30 faux planche push-ups, a feat that has since garnered over 2.6 million views.

The video has sparked discussions about public transit and the challenges of pushing in public.

Inside a Metro coach, a man was doing several push-up variations while his pal recorded the workout on camera. He challenged another commuter to try the same after finishing the set. The second man hesitated at first, but eventually consented and did a series of push-ups.

When uploading a video on Instagram, user Bharat Ragathi remarked, “Talented people are everywhere,” In the opening scene of the video, Ragathi performs standard push-ups as well as one-hand and fist variations. He prods a middle-aged man next to him to perform a series of push-ups as the video continues.

In the video, The man initially hesitates and repeatedly declines, but eventually agrees. He then performed 30 faux planche push-ups, not just five or ten.

Take a look at the post below:

On September 4, the footage was posted online. With over 2.6 million views since then, the video has become extremely popular, and the numbers are continuously rising. A few people even posted their remarks on the post in the comments area.

Check out the responses below:

“Is creating content allowed in Mumbai Metro?” enquired an individual. Another posted, “Uncle has been preparing for this moment.” “Bhai upar se normal push-ups nai the [Those weren’t normal push-ups]. He was doing pseudo planche push-ups,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “The joys of public transit.” “Age is just a number,” expressed a fifth. A sixth joined, “Pseudo push-ups mare hain uncle ne [Uncle did pseudo push-ups]. Much more difficult than regular push-ups.” “He did like freaking 30 in one set,” remarked a seventh.

