Viral Video: Bride and her Brother Recreate a Childhood Dance

They performed a dancing video from their youth during their sister's wedding.

This brother and sister followed the trend but with their own lovely twist.

The video has around 8.8 lakh views and counting since it was posted.

Posts on social media show people reenacting their childhood experiences. This brother and sister followed the trend but with their own lovely twist. They performed a dancing video from their youth during their sister’s wedding. They are seen dancing to the tune Nach Baliye in the video.

The video was shared on the Instagram page of The Wedding Showbiz, a wedding choreography company. “With every step they took, their bond became stronger,” the agency noted alongside the video.

The clip begins with a man in a suit starting the act. When he begins, the bride and his sister, who is dressed in a stunning blue lehenga, get up from their seats and join him. The pair then performs Nach Baliye from the film Bunty Aur Babli. As the video progresses, a little area of the screen reveals the childhood dance tape they replicated.

Take a look at the post below:

The video has around 8.8 lakh views and counting since it was posted. The post has also received over 86,000 views. After seeing the video, people left a variety of comments expressing their delight. Some people also used heart emoticons to respond.

Check out the responses below:

“Amazing beyond words, recreation is really a great emotion,” praised an Instagram user. “They remind me of Ross and Monica, such a beautiful sibling bond,” shared another. “I love the childhood video,” added a third. “In the end, only goosebumps!” joined a fourth. “Got tears and was overwhelmed watching this video. Sibling bond is just so pure, can’t imagine a life without each other,” wrote a fifth.

