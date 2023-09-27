Viral Video: Mehar Bano dance sets the internet on fire

Mehar Bano has mastered the skill of avoiding the spotlight.

The Churails actress never missed an opportunity to grab attention.

She just released a viral dancing clip.

Mehar Bano has shown her talent with her acting in Lollywood, where the actress has mastered the skill of avoiding the spotlight. With her outgoing nature and reputation as a person who never shies away from keeping things open, the Churails actress never missed an opportunity to grab attention.

She is an active user of social media who, in addition to her on-screen job, thrills followers with hot photos and updates them on her social life. She just released a dancing clip in which she moves her leg while wearing a green cut top with a matching bottom.

Take a look at the post below:

Check out the responses below:

Some Instagram users also criticised her for wearing such short outfits:

On the work front, Meher Bano continues to kill it in outfits that many people think skimpy or improper, but it seems as though they don’t really matter that much to the uninitiated. She first gained notoriety with Kuch Na Kaho and afterwards had supporting roles in Zindagi Tamasha and Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

