Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Viral Video: Passenger Sleeps on Hammock in Crowded Train

Viral Video: Passenger Sleeps on Hammock in Crowded Train

Articles
  • Passenger uses bedsheet hammock in a crowded train.
  • Hammock secures over 9.4 lakh likes on Instagram.
  • Highlights ongoing issue of train overcrowding in India.

Travelling on Indian railways is no stranger to overcrowding, often leaving passengers with little space to sit or stand. A recent viral video shared by Hathim Ismayil on Instagram has garnered significant attention as it showcases a resourceful passenger creating space for himself in a packed train coach.

In the video, a young boy is seen peacefully sleeping on a makeshift hammock fashioned from a bedsheet. The hammock is cleverly secured on all sides by the upper berths of the train coach.

Take a look at the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by hathim ismayil (@hathim_ismayil)

Since its posting on August 26, the video has amassed over 9.4 lakh likes on Instagram, with viewers amazed by the passenger’s trust in the unconventional setup. One commenter humorously noted, “His trust in the blanket is more than we think 🔥🤯,” highlighting the creativity born out of necessity.

While this passenger’s ingenuity is admirable, it serves as a stark reminder of the persistent issue of overcrowding on many Indian trains. Earlier this year, a traveler shared photos of passengers resorting to sleeping on the floor due to overcrowding, prompting calls for increased coaches and new train routes to alleviate the situation.

