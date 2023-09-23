Warning: ‘Tiny Marks’ on Public Restroom Toilet Paper

TikTok warning: Caution with marked restroom toilet paper.

Red marks could indicate drug needle contamination.

Experts stress low risk of HIV transmission via surface contact.

A TikTok warning has gone viral, shedding light on disturbing risks associated with using public restroom toilet paper. The video, shared by TikTok user Dane Jones, has garnered over 7 million views. Jones cautions viewers about toilet paper with small crimson flecks and thin, colorless streak marks, emphasizing that these markings are not from minor accidents or bloody noses but rather from drug users cleaning their needles.

Jones raises concern about potential contamination, particularly with bloodborne diseases like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B or C. He advises people encountering such toilet paper in public restrooms to notify staff for immediate replacement and to stay away from it.

While Jones is not a medical professional, experts confirm the resilience of hepatitis viruses in blood and bodily fluids, even on dry surfaces. However, they stress that there typically needs to be a direct transfer of fluid for HIV transmission, and hepatitis C infection usually requires a pathway into the body, not merely touching contaminated surfaces.

Online reactions to Jones’ warning have been filled with shock and concern, with some individuals expressing their intention to bring their own toilet paper or avoid public restrooms altogether to minimize potential risks.

