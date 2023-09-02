Wasim Akram provides update regarding weather update ahead of PAK-IND clash

The weather is expected to get better before the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan had a strong start to the Asia Cup 2023.

India will begin their tournament with a match against Pakistan.

Wasim Akram, the ex-captain, shared a weather update from Kandy before the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

Akram mentioned that the weather is expected to get better before the eagerly awaited game, despite previous concerns about heavy rain potentially impacting the match.

“All the best to both the teams but remember that it is just a match. One team will win and other will lose. Just support your teams and enjoy good cricket,” Akram added.

India currently has the advantage over Pakistan after winning seven of their 13 ODI matches at the Asia Cup. Pakistan has won five games while one game ended in a tie.

Pakistan has also lost four of the previous five games in the Asia Cup versus India, with their most recent victory being in Mirpur in 2014. In the same game, Shahid Afridi helped Pakistan win by hitting two consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over.

Between August 30 and September 17, 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup.

