WATCH: Azam Khan smashes boundaries off Mohammad Amir in CPL 2023

In the CPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match, Azam Khan, the Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman representing Guyana Amazon, displayed his aggressive batting prowess by dominating Mohammad Amir.

Guyana Amazon was put in to bat first and faced early challenges, losing three wickets and reaching 92 runs in 12.3 overs. This included the crucial wicket of Saim Ayub, who had been consistently performing well with the bat.

Azam Khan, however, took charge from the outset with an aggressive batting approach. Using his power-hitting abilities, he made a significant impact, scoring an impressive 54 runs off just 27 deliveries. His innings included five boundaries and four substantial sixes, resulting in a remarkable strike rate of 200.00.

The 25-year-old batsman fearlessly took on Mohammad Amir, particularly in the 19th over when he confidently struck three consecutive boundaries (6, 4, 6), putting pressure on the opposition to set a challenging total of 182 runs despite losing six wickets in the initial innings.

During the chase, the Jamaica Tallawahs experienced a rapid succession of wicket losses and were eventually dismissed for 101 runs in 15.2 overs.

Imad Wasim delivered a noteworthy batting performance, ending unbeaten with 43 runs from 33 balls, featuring five boundaries and one six, with a strike rate of 130.30.

However, despite Wasim’s efforts, his team not only lost the match but also got eliminated from the tournament.

Consequently, Azam Khan was rightfully named the ‘Man of the Match’ for his outstanding match-winning innings, playing a pivotal role in guiding his team to victory and securing a place in the final of the CPL 2023.

