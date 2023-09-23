WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo dances in traditional style after scoring goal

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a crucial 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli in Riyadh.

Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League in goals and assists.

His celebration after the second goal included the traditional Saudi dance “Alardah.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as the greatest goal scorer in football history, showcased his prowess by leading Al-Nassr to a crucial 4-3 victory against a star-studded Al-Ahli team in Riyadh’s KSU Football Field.

Ronaldo, still performing at a high level at the age of 38, currently tops the goal and assist charts in the Saudi Pro League with nine goals and four assists. He made an impact early in the game, scoring with his left foot in the fourth minute and contributing to his team’s 17th-minute lead with another goal by Talisca.

Ronaldo added another goal in the 52nd minute, bringing his league goal tally to nine in just seven games. Notably, his celebration after the second goal included the “Alardah,” a traditional Saudi dance.

Despite facing a formidable Al-Ahli side featuring world-class players like Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Gabri Veiga, Frank Kessie, and Édouard Mendy, Ronaldo’s brace and Talisca’s goal secured victory for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr, after a slow start to the season, has now won five consecutive matches and holds fifth place in the league with 15 points in seven games.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a lucrative contract paved the way for numerous football stars like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and others to make their way to the Gulf country. This transfer has also contributed to the promotion of football in the Middle East.

