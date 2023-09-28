Watch: ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ in Real Life

An Indian man married his wife to her boyfriend, despite their secret affair.

The couple was attacked by neighbours, leading the husband to marry them off.

The couple was dropped off on a motorcycle for Bollywood masala.

An Indian man from the Deoria area of Uttar Pradesh married his wife to her boyfriend in a weird scenario that seems to have been lifted directly from the Bollywood smash Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The husband had been blissfully oblivious of his wife’s love affair with another man from Bihar during their one year of marriage. The relationship was kept secret until her “Salman Khan,” real name Akash Shah, visited her in-laws’ home one fateful Friday night. The husband made the decision to take his beloved wife and her battered boyfriend to a nearby temple and marry them off as the neighbourhood neighbours beat the young lover mercilessly.

Akash Shah, a native of Gopalganj in Bihar, stated that he had been dating the woman for a startling two years. He still had feelings for her despite the fact that she was married to another guy, which is what prompted him to travel to her house on that fateful day.

The turning point was when she begged him to let her leave with her lover. To the surprise of observers and neighbours, the spouse granted her request in an act of astounding empathy.

After quickly gaining approval from both families, the guy escorted his wife and her boyfriend to a neighboring temple in a scenario straight out of one of Bollywood’s most dramatic wedding sequences. He presided over the couple’s marriage there in a quick ceremony.

The newlyweds were dropped off on the same motorcycle that Akash had arrived on to deliver some Bollywood masala. Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar should compose the script, ASAP!

