Watch: Kirsten Dunst’s Toddler with Spider-Man Umbrella

Kirsten Dunst, widely recognized for her role as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, recently shared an adorable Instagram photo of her toddler son holding a Spider-Man umbrella. Despite her iconic portrayal, Dunst revealed that her son is unaware of her MJ connection in the Spider-Man films.

Married to fellow actor Jesse Plemons, Dunst and Plemons tied the knot in July 2022 and have two children together. In her Instagram caption, she humorously noted, “Has no clue his mom was MJ.”

Take a look at the post below:

The photo posted a few days ago, has garnered over 3.52 lakh likes and numerous comments, showcasing the enduring popularity of the Spider-Man franchise.

Check out the responses below:

“Haha..Love this so much,” an Instagram user commented. “Wait till he grows up and finds out her mom was the OG MJ,” said another. “You always will be our Mary Jane Watson. Love as a fan,” wrote a third.

Since the original Spider-Man series concluded in 2007, the character has seen several reboots, with Tom Holland now portraying the superhero and Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones. Notably, Spider-Man fans in Selangor, Malaysia, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by gathering 685 people dressed as Spider-Man to celebrate the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in June.

