WATCH: Ronaldo makes his fan’s dream come true

Ronaldo arrived in Iran for an AFC Champions League match.

Thousands of fans followed his team, some climbing a mountain.

Ronaldo comforted a young fan and gave him a signed jersey.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Iran for an AFC Champions League match against Persepolis FC. Thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him, and they followed his team from the airport to the hotel, even climbing a mountain for a view.

A video of a young fan crying because he couldn’t meet Ronaldo went viral. Ronaldo, known for his off-field generosity, invited the child to the team room and gave him a signed jersey.

Ronaldo’s visit is a source of joy for Iranians, given their economic challenges and international sanctions. Ronaldo, with 605 million Instagram followers, is one of the world’s most popular figures.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, paving the way for other football stars to move to the Gulf country. Al-Nassr is in Group E with Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC, and Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol.

The match against Persepolis FC will be played behind closed doors due to an AFC ban on license regulations. The AFC Champions League features top teams from across Asia.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ronaldo’s hotel in Morocco gives safety for survivors after awful earthquake Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned footballer, has turned his Marrakech, Morocco hotel into...