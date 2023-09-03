Watch short documentary highlighting air battle of Sept 3, 1965

KARACHI: The Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) on Sunday released a short documentary to highlight the valour and professionalism of the brave sons of the nation in the September 1965 war, Bol News reported.

The PAF spokesperson said the documentary showcased the air battle fought on the day of 3rd September, 1965.

On September 2, the air force had released a short documentary highlighting the courage and bravery of valiant Pakistan Air Force (PAFP) heroes and the air battle fought on September 02, 1965.

On September 1, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations had released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that had taken place on September 1, 1965 had been described.

The documentary features Air Commodore (R) Khalid Chishti who had described the account of the air battle that took place after the Indian fighter aircraft intruded into Pakistani air space and the leadership role of the then Commander in Chief of PAF Air Marshal Nur Khan.