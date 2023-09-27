When Dev Anand Was Mistaken For Shammi Kapoor: Saira Banu’s Endearing Anecdote

One of the most productive performers in Indian film history is Dev Anand.

One of the most productive performers in Indian film history is Dev Anand. The iconic actor, often referred to as “Forever Young,” had a broad appeal. He had a talent for captivating audiences with his captivating presentations. The late, iconic actor celebrated his 100th birthday on September 26. Several actors shared their priceless experiences with the Jewel Thief star. Veteran actress Saira Banu, who had shared her most treasured moments with the actor, was among the crowd. The seasoned actress recently revealed some ‘funny’ scenes from the filming of their joint project, Pyar Mohabbat.

Saira Banu commemorated Dev Anand today, on September 27, by posting many images from her renowned films. She included a video clip of the song Pyar Mohabbat Ke Siva from the 1966 film Pyar Mohabbat in the first post. “I had mentioned yesterday that I will be sharing an incident with Dev Saab today, this is a rather funny one. We were shooting in a small, dingy boat in the middle of the sea, Dev Saab was getting uncomfortable with the swinging boat and once he toppled out of the boat and fell right into the seawater.”

She further added, “At that time I had this terrible habit of giggling and laughing uncontrollably for minutes together. We pulled him out of the water into the dingy boat and my laughter wouldn’t stop. Dev Saab for the first time looked so angrily at me that I could’ve frozen!”

She continued, ““Another incident happened at Baalbek, Lebanon where I was singing a song in the resplendent ruins and a huge crowd of foreigners gathered around to watch the shoot. Apparently “JUNGLEE” had been popularly released over there and the crowd was shouting out to us “SHAMMI KAPOOR…….SHAMMI KAPOOR” Oh God- — they had mistaken Dev Saab for Shammi Kapoor. Just imagine the big heartedness of Dev Saab that he played around to them, waving his hands, smiling at them and saying Yes…Yes…..Hello…..Hello. I am Shammi Kapoor. How big hearted he was”.

As she shared the legendary actor working on a story that he was going to direct himself, Saira Banu came to a conclusion in her post. Dev Saab was busy drafting the script for “PREM PUJARI,” which he planned to direct himself, for the duration of the outdoor excursion, the author said. “Saira… You have to do this film with me,” he wrote, narrating it each day with pleasure and joy. Dev Saab decided that the script’s conclusion would take place in Rome, and he also decided that Naseemji and I would go out to dinner there to celebrate while we continued to film around Europe. That’s exactly what we did.

“Back home again on the sets of ‘PYAR MOHABBAT’ where we had to show a storm happening on the ship in the same shooting, the set was tilted to such extreme levels that Dev Saab and I both crashed through sheer Twelve Feet glass windows and were cut up badly. By the grace of God we got away lightly. These were some memories of many with Dev Saab,” Banu concluded.

