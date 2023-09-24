Who are Hashim Amla’s semi-finalits for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup?

Hashim Amla predicts the semi-finalists for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Chris Gayle also forecasts similar semi-finalists earlier.

The World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5.

Advertisement

Hashim Amla, a renowned South African batter, projected the semi-finalists for the forthcoming ICC World Cup in India in 2023.

India, Pakistan, South Africa, and England will go to the final four of the mega-event, according to the former right-hander.

“I’ll go with India, Pakistan, South Africa and England,” Amla said.

Chris Gayle, a former West Indies opener, already announced the semi-finalists for the competition.

The Universe Boss predicts that England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and India will advance to the knockout round.

The 43-year-old also stated, in an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), that players from both teams should seek much higher salaries from the ICC because the India-Pakistan match is watched by people all over the world due to the rivalry between the two nations.

Advertisement

“Whenever those teams [India and Pakistan] play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate are humongous. One game can take care of the entire ICC event,” Gayle told Indian local media.

“Pakistan and India players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high-paid games TV-wise. I don’t control the board or the ICC. If I was in their position I would want a lot more.”

From October 5 to November 19, 10 sites will host the ICC World Cup 2023, which will feature 10 nations competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament’s opening match and the championship game will both be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

All teams will compete against one another for a total of 45 league matches during the round-robin style Cricket World Cup.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and championship.

All teams must finalize their 15-player squads before September 28 in accordance with tournament rules, and any substitutions made after this date require ICC approval.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan announces team management for ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Cricket Board confirms team management. Babar Azam to lead the side,...