Will King Charles ignore Prince Harry if he visits UK?

Reports suggest that Britain’s King Charles is planning to avoid any contact with his younger son, Prince Harry, who is scheduled to return to the UK this week for the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry, who is a devoted father to Archie and Lilibet, has served as a patron of the charity for 15 years. He will be arriving in London on September 7, and notably, Meghan Markle will not be accompanying him.

According to a royal insider cited it is alleged that Prince Harry is also expected to face rejection from his father, King Charles, who purportedly has “no time in the diary” for his son.

This situation indicates that any reconciliation between the monarch and Prince Harry is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Previously, there had been reports suggesting that King Charles and Prince Harry would engage in ‘peace talks’ when the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK for the charity event.

The Prince had reportedly expressed his willingness to consider such discussions with his father and his elder brother, Prince William.

