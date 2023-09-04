Woman Accidentally Films Proposal in Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video capturing an accidental marriage proposal recording has taken social media by storm, resonating with viewers worldwide. Posted on Instagram by the page “Magically News,” the video showcases the unforgettable moment when digital creator Siarra unintentionally filmed her own proposal.

The video opens with a picturesque lakeside view, and as the camera pans downward, Siarra’s partner is seen on one knee, holding an engagement ring, and proposing. Siarra’s surprised and emotional reaction is audible in the video, creating a truly touching moment. A text overlay humorously notes, “POV: You accidentally record your own proposal.”

Take a look at the post below:

Shared on Instagram just two days ago, the video has already garnered over 82,000 views and more than 2,500 likes, with an outpouring of heartwarming comments from viewers who were moved by the unexpected and genuine nature of the proposal. This accidental recording has become a delightful and cherished memory for the couple and those who witnessed it online.

Check out the responses below:

“His little giggle right before she pans to him,” commented an individual. Another shared, “Love it! Congratulations!” “The first correct use of ‘POV’ I’ve ever seen on social media!” posted a third. A fourth shared, “Memories forever.” “Love Love,” wrote a fifth.

