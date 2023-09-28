Woman ruins the busker’s piano and interrupts his performance

A woman interrupted a street artist in Georgia by destroying his keyboard.

The video, uploaded by Ian Miles Cheong, shows the woman taunting Shoe.

The video has garnered positive reactions, with many praising the kindness.

Advertisement

According to a video that became popular on social media, a woman interrupted a busker who was playing a piano on a sidewalk in the US state of Georgia by destroying his keyboard and reaching into his tip jar.

The video was uploaded on X on Tuesday by a man by the name of Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray). The woman interrupted the street artist named Andrew Shoe when he was singing Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” in the city of Athens. The video was first shared by Shoe on TikTok.

In the video, Shoe said, “This is one of the worst things somebody’s probably ever done to me while street performing.” The woman arrived and slammed her fist on the piano while onlookers were watching him perform and taking pictures with their cell phones.

She returned after a short while and attempted to do it again while the onlookers pushed the woman away and encouraged him to keep playing. This time, she hit the keyboard with such force that it landed on the floor. Her companions, her buddies, were spotted giggling. Then, it looked like the woman was trying to steal his money by reaching into his tip jar. He was assisted by a few people who had stopped to aid. Even one of the men gave him a tip.

Cheong wrote, “A female youth wrecks a street performer’s keyboard and then takes his money. If that wasn’t enough, she taunts him because he can’t do anything about it. How is any of this even acceptable?”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

A female youth wrecks a street performer's keyboard and then takes his money. If that wasn't enough, she taunts him because he can't do anything about it. How is any of this even acceptable? pic.twitter.com/V4Cyf8YHpN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

Check out the responses below:

“Shout out to those who helped him afterward, especially the dude who gave him money,” an X user commented. “What a “sweet boy. Busking isn’t easy, on any standard. Thankyou for sharing,” said another. “The nice thing is to see how other people treat him and how kind. And even the first time she tried to touch his piano, other girls stopped her. Bad people exist but this video actually shows that the good outweigh. People didn’t just stand by, they jumped in to try & help,” wrote a third.

Advertisement

Also Read Mahua Moitra’s mother plays ‘melodious’ piano performance Mahua Moitra posted on Twitter, shows her mother performing Que Sera Sera...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.