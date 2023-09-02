Woman throws new-born baby form rooftop in Karachi

Woman throws new-born baby form rooftop in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a mother allegedly threw her newborn down from the top floor of a building.

The tragic incident occurred in No. 4, Liaquatabad area when the mother threw the infant girl, who was born just five hours ago, from the roof of the building and killed her.

The minor victim’s maternal uncle lodged a complaint and told police that the girl was thrown down from the top of their apartment. Police said further investigation into the incident is going on.

The police said that the girl’s mother is addicted to drugs and has been shifted to the police station.

Police said the woman was of unsound mental health and will be examined by a doctor. Police said the woman was divorced a few years ago.

