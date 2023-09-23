Work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline initiated, says energy minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Saturday said work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline had been initiated.

Talking to media in Lahore, Muhammad Ali said the government would try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

The minister clarified that the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates after procuring it at higher rates. He said 20 per cent natural gas had decreased as compared to last year, urging people to use the natural fuel wisely.

Responding to a query about Russian oil, the energy minister said only one cargo had been imported on trial basis, but the problem was to refine it.

He said the government was working on importing more Russian oil and resolving the refinery issues to provide relief to the people.