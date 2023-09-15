Young Boy’s Amazing Dance Goes Viral

Danced to Nepali song ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’.

A touching video of a young schoolboy has gone viral after he stunned the audience at his school’s Teacher’s Day celebration with an unexpected dance performance to the Nepali song ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli.’

The video of the young boy’s performance, published on Instagram by Srijita Dey, rapidly went viral. His excitement and lovely gestures while dancing to the Nepali melody astounded and pleased viewers. Despite his young age, the youngster had confidence and stage presence, capturing everyone in the audience.

Many lauded him as a future dance prodigy, and his teachers and mentors were praised for developing his talent. The video has received over 20.6 million views and several reactions.

People remarked on how adorable the small boy’s confidence was. Some suggested that the boy’s talent be recognized and that he be enrolled in dance training.

