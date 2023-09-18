Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Young Maid murder in mansion; case logged

Young Maid murder in mansion; case logged

Articles
Advertisement
Young Maid murder in mansion; case logged

Young Maid murder in mansion; case logged

Advertisement
  • The murder victim was named Fatima.
  • The SSP raids the mansion with a heavy police team.
  • The police are unable to arrest the accused person yet.
Advertisement

RANIPUR: A young maid named Fatima in the mansion of Ranipur was murdered after being raped, and a case was lodged against the accused on Monday.

The accused Fayyaz Shah and her daughter Hina Shah in the Fatima case, Senior Superdent Police (SSP), conducted a search operation with a heavy police team at the peer’s mansion.

However, the nearby houses of the masion were also under operation, but the accused could not be arrested yet.

In fact, according to police sources, three suspects were detained during the search operation.

Added to that, the detainee has been transferred to an unknown location for further findings.

On the other hand SSP Noman Zafar Gambit has promised to arrest suspects in the case as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Additionally, the SSP Gambit stated that Fatima is the daughter of all of us, and we will never leave a room for the accused in any case.

Furthermore, the police are conducting raids in different areas for the accused as soon as possible.

Also Read

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan
Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday administered oath to Justice Qazi Faez...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story