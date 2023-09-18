Young Maid murder in mansion; case logged

The murder victim was named Fatima.

The SSP raids the mansion with a heavy police team.

The police are unable to arrest the accused person yet.

Advertisement

RANIPUR: A young maid named Fatima in the mansion of Ranipur was murdered after being raped, and a case was lodged against the accused on Monday.

The accused Fayyaz Shah and her daughter Hina Shah in the Fatima case, Senior Superdent Police (SSP), conducted a search operation with a heavy police team at the peer’s mansion.

However, the nearby houses of the masion were also under operation, but the accused could not be arrested yet.

In fact, according to police sources, three suspects were detained during the search operation.

Added to that, the detainee has been transferred to an unknown location for further findings.

On the other hand SSP Noman Zafar Gambit has promised to arrest suspects in the case as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Additionally, the SSP Gambit stated that Fatima is the daughter of all of us, and we will never leave a room for the accused in any case.

Furthermore, the police are conducting raids in different areas for the accused as soon as possible.

Also Read Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday administered oath to Justice Qazi Faez...