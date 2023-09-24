Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Short Video

YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Short Video

Articles
Advertisement
YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Short Video

YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Short Video

Advertisement
  • The feature allows users to create AI-generated videos and backgrounds with prompts.
  • YouTube aims to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels in the short-form video market.
    • Advertisement
  • The app is currently in beta testing on Android and will be initially free.
YouTube has recently unveiled an exciting AI-powered feature known as Dream Screen, designed specifically for short-video creators. This innovation empowers users to harness AI tools to effortlessly produce AI-generated videos or images as backgrounds for their short videos, simply by supplying prompts. Toni Reid, the Vice President for Community Products, took the stage to introduce several new products and features, all aimed at expanding creative possibilities and integrating AI-powered editing tools for both short and long-form videos on the platform.
Advertisement

The backdrop to this announcement is the fierce competition YouTube faces from platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, compelling the company to introduce Dream Screen. By doing so, YouTube hopes to capture a larger share of the short-form video market, where these competitors have made significant inroads.

In addition to Dream Screen, YouTube is set to launch a mobile application called ‘YouTube Create.’ This app is designed to streamline video content creation, offering a suite of AI-enabled features. Among these features are tools for editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceovers, and access to a library of filters, along with a collection of royalty-free music.

Currently, ‘YouTube Create’ is in the beta testing phase and is available on the Android platform in select markets. It will be offered to users for free initially. In summary, YouTube’s overarching goal with these initiatives is to furnish creators with a comprehensive set of tools, including AI-powered insights, automatic dubbing assistance, and assistance in discovering music and soundtracks for their videos. This strategic move underscores YouTube’s commitment to enhancing user experience and staying competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of short-form video content.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan – September 2023
Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story