Zac Efron Shares Precious Time With Siblings After Career Setback

Zac Efron recently enjoyed a heartwarming family outing with his siblings, offering a glimpse of their time together via his Instagram Story.

The 35-year-old High School Musical alum was joined by his 31-year-old brother, Dylan, along with his two younger half-siblings, Olivia (3) and Henry. Zac and Dylan’s father, David, shares Olivia and Henry with his second wife, Jenny.

In one Instagram Story, the star of The Greatest Showman playfully held Olivia, who was dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in a blue plaid frock and signature glittery red shoes with white socks. Her hair was styled in adorable double braids to match the outfit.

In another Story, the Disney alum featured the song “We’re Off to See the Wizard” by Judy Garland and Ray Bolger as he interacted with Olivia in a short video clip. Finally, the Baywatch actor captured a lovely picture of all the siblings together, capturing a candid moment filled with smiles and laughter.

This family appearance follows the recent cancellation of Zac’s travel show, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” by The CW after just two episodes. According to an insider, the actor was deeply affected by the cancellation, feeling “crushed” by the lack of interest. The source emphasized that Zac particularly enjoys traveling and considered the show’s cancellation a significant setback.

